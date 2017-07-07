Jeff Turner/AP

Patton Oswalt Engaged To Meredith Salenger 15 Months After His Wife’s Unexpected Death

This image taken from video on June 20, 2017 shows Meredith Salenger, left, and Patton Oswalt at the premiere of AMC's 'The Preacher,' in Los Angeles. Fifteen months after the death of his wife, Oswalt is engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger, His publicist confirmed Thursday, July 6. Michelle McNamara, a writer, died in April 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition. (AP Photo/Jeff Turner)

Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger are speaking out in defense of their engagement.

According to People, the couple faced harsh criticism after announcing their engagement on social media last week. Apparently, some social media users believe the news comes too soon after the sudden death of Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamara.

Sharing a blog post by writer Erica Roman that defended the couple, Oswalt wrote on Facebook, “This is so amazing. And SO well-written. I expected some bitter grub worms to weigh in (anonymously, always always always) with their much-needed opinions when I announced my engagement last week. And I decided to ignore them. But yeah, I felt this rage. And Erica articulated it better than I could have ever hoped. So there you go. Thank you, Erica.”

Salenger responded to Roman’s post in a tweet.

“Everyone has been so lovely to us… ALL of Michelle’s siblings and friends and family… a few trolls have strong opinions,” she wrote. “But I think for Patton, having met and found love after over a year of intense therapy and openly grieving and dealing with his pain…I am grateful to be the one who helps him climb out of the depths of grief and find some joy again. And most of all… Alice is happy and feels loved.

“I have waited 47 years to find true love. Creating our family unit while honoring the brilliant gift Michelle has given me will be my life’s goal and happiness. I am deeply in love with both Patton and Alice and very much looking forward to a beautiful happy life having adventures together.”

Roman, who became a widow at the age of 27, had a pointed response to critics, writing, “You aren’t entitled to an opinion. You don’t get to comment on the choices of a widower while you sit happily next to your own living spouse. You didn’t have to stand and watch your mundane morning turn into your absolute worst nightmare,” Roman wrote. “Go back to scrolling Facebook and keep your ignorance to yourself.”

McNamara died in April 2016 of complications from an undiagnosed heart condition and prescription drugs. Oswalt and Salenger went public with their romance in June 2017.