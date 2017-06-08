Phil Collins taken to hospital after falling, hitting head

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Phil Collins performs at The Little Dreams Foundation Benefit Gala: Dreaming on the Beach at Fillmore Miami Beach on March 11, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Phil Collins was taken to a London hospital Wednesday night after he fell and suffered a head injury.

A representative for the 66-year-old British singer said Collins suffers from “drop foot,” a result of back surgery in 2015.

“Phil suffers from ‘drop foot’ as a result of a back operation, which makes it difficult to walk,” the representative wrote in a statement on Collins’ Facebook page. “He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair.”

The representative said Collins got stitches for a severe gash on his head and that he is recovering well.

As a result of the injury, Collins canceled concerts scheduled for Thursday and Friday. The concerts were rescheduled for November.

“He will be kept under observation for 24 hours,” the rep said, noting that Collins would continue his tour on Sunday.

Collins is in the midst of his “Not Dead Yet Live Tour,” his first tour in 10 years.

According to the Daily Mail, Collins used a cane to walk and remained seated for the duration of at least one previous show on the tour.

Collins previously told Rolling Stone that doctors “had to take (his) back apart,” during his 2015 surgery.

“I had an MRI, and my back and hips were just shot,” he told the magazine. “The doctor had to go in there, work on the sciatic nerve and take my back apart and unscramble the mess.”

