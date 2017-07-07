Prince Harry: People spend too much time on phones

WPA Pool/Getty Images

Britain's Prince Harry meets schoolchildren during his visit to the Headingley Carnegie Stadium on Thursday.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Prince Harry said he was concerned with the amount of time people spend on their telephones, and he urged people to "process their thoughts” more, People magazine reported.

“I read recently that young people check their phones at least 150 times a day,” the prince said Thursday during a speech at a mental health center in Leeds, England. “I’m sure we could all be more effective and efficient if we took a moment to process our thoughts, rather than rushing from one thing to the next,” he said.

Harry, who started a mental health campaign along with Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, said he was pleased the program is beginning to “shift the dial.”

“But let’s not kid ourselves that the job is done -- there is much, much more that we can do at every level to make conversations about mental health as commonplace as those about physical health.”

