The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Kate, is hiring. She's looking for a secretary because her current aide is leaving this summer.

It’s the chance of a lifetime for the right person. If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a royal, here’s your chance to at least get close to one. The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, is hiring.

The princess is looking for a private secretary to fill the position, after her longtime aide, Rebecca Deacon, gave notice.

Deacon is stepping down from her post this summer after 10 years with the royal family to get married, according to Today.com.

Kensington Palace issued a statement on Deacon’s departure.

“Their Royal Highnesses are incredibly grateful for all the hard work and support Rebecca has provided over the past 10 years, and wish her well in the next phase of her career.”

Deacon worked for Prince Harry’s and Prince William’s charity projects before officially joining the royal family, Today.com reported.