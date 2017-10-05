Rare video of singer Selena found in a donated truck

Jana Birchum/Getty Images/Getty Images

Fans of Selena and the performers show their support at the "Selena Vive" tribute concert, April 7, 2005, Reliant Stadium, Houston, Texas.

By Sierra Juarez, Austin American-Statesman

A video of Tejana singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez has been found in a truck donated to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

>> Read more trending news

The video, which shows the late singer in an interview in San Antonio, was lost for almost 20 years.

Quintanilla was killed in 1995 when Yolanda Saldívar, president of her fan club, shot her after Quintanilla arranged a meeting with Saldívar, who allegedly embezzled thousands of dollars from her.

After her death at age 23, a production manager said he looked everywhere to find the video but was unable to locate it. In the video, a reporter at the “Texas Live” Music Festival interviewed Quintanilla about the Grammy she won.

“We’re just so happy what’s happened, and so many great things have been happening since we won the award,” she said. “It’s been great.”

Selena lovers (most of Texas) will be happy to know that the Smithsonian digitized the footage and it can be found on YouTube. Watch the video below: