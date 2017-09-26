Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome first child

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/Getty Images

TV personalities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag welcomed a baby boy Sunday.

E! News reported that Montag and Pratt welcomed their son, Gunner Stone, at 3:06 p.m. Sunday. The newborn weighed in at 6 pounds and 12 ounces, and measured 19 inches long.

“Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon,” a representative for the couple confirmed. The baby reportedly inherited his parents’ blonde hair and has blue eyes.

Just days before giving birth, Montag shared images from her maternity photo shoot on Instagram.

Family portrait💙 Ready for our son! #9monthspregnant A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Sep 27, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

“What a blessed journey pregnancy has been,” she wrote. “It’s hard to believe in such a short time I will be holding my son! I have been dreaming of this my whole life. Precious little miracle. So filled with love.”

What a blessed journey pregnancy has been. It’s hard to believe in such a short time I will be holding my son! I have been dreaming of this my whole life. Precious little miracle. So filled with love. 📷: @maddiecordoba A post shared by heidipratt (@heidipratt) on Sep 25, 2017 at 10:09pm PDT

Montag and Pratt announced they were expecting a baby in April.