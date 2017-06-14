Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images/CBS via Getty Images

Jay Z and Beyonce at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed twins, People and Us Weekly reported late Saturday, citing unnamed sources.



E! News reported Wednesday that fans were buzzing with speculation when rumors surfaced that the global superstar was in labor.

The private star and her team reportedly showed up to a Los Angeles hospital to begin the process of closing of an entire floor as they prepped for the delivery of the babies.

On Feb. 1, Beyonce announced she and her husband were “growing by two” and expecting twins in an Instagram post, along with a series of photos posted on her official website.

Congrats to Bey, Jay and big sister Blue!