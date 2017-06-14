Now Playing
Posted: June 18, 2017

Reports: Beyoncé, Jay Z welcome twins

Comments
Jay Z and Beyonce at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.
Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images/CBS via Getty Images
Jay Z and Beyonce at the 59th annual Grammy Awards.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES —

Beyoncé and Jay Z have welcomed twins, People and Us Weekly reported late Saturday, citing unnamed sources.

E! News reported Wednesday that fans were buzzing with speculation when rumors surfaced that the global superstar was in labor.

The private star and her team reportedly showed up to a Los Angeles hospital to begin the process of closing of an entire floor as they prepped for the delivery of the babies.

Related: Beyonce releases maternity shoot on website

On Feb. 1, Beyonce announced she and her husband were “growing by two” and expecting twins in an Instagram post, along with a series of photos posted on her official website.

Congrats to Bey, Jay and big sister Blue!

