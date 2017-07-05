Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

Television personality Rob Kardashian (L) and model Blac Chyna attend the Sky Beach Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas on May 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us and Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Reality star Rob Kardashian is causing chatter across social media after posting a series of photos to get back at his ex, Blac Chyna, for allegedly cheating on him.

People reported that the social media rampage started when Kardashian shared a video of Chyna kissing an unknown man.

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter ... U need help,” he wrote alongside the video.

After that post, Kardashian shared a screenshot of conversation from an unknown number plotting business opportunities and ways this unidentified person could make money to afford Chyna’s lavish lifestyle.

“This is the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with for a minute now.=,” he wrote in the photo’s caption. “And look he texted me asking for help and said he needed money cuz he can’t afford to pay Chyna’s bill so that’s why I pay her bills. More receipts are coming. ... Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing ...”

Kardashian decided to take things a step further when he posted a series of since-deleted nude photos of Chyna and detailed some of their strained relationship.

“This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care,” he captioned the post, which has since been removed.

Kardashian continued the rant by outing Chyna’s alleged new fling.

Taking to Instagram, ranted alongside the image of the man known as @ferraritru3 on Instagram, saying that the two were together in the house that he pays for.

“I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won’t even call your own mother back in months,” part of the post read. “I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself.”

Kardashian went on to explain the reasoning for his rant, saying that he hopes Dream, his daughter with Chyna, sees his posts one day because “this isn’t love.”

In more posts, Kardashian accuses his ex of doing drugs and drinking alcohol, as well as getting surgery Kardashian paid for soon after Dream’s birth “to get all everything fixed as much as they could” lose weight.

“And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time,” Kardashian wrote. “She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can’t believe u would disrespect me like this.”

“My daughter is the best thing that happened to me and she will know that Chyna did this out of spite not love cuz she mad my little sister took her baby daddy,” he wrote in another post, according to E! News.

The other “baby daddy” Kardashian referenced is Tyga, who famously dated Kardashian’s half sister, Kylie Jenner.

People reported that Chyna, for her part, posted on Snapchat the Kardashian had abused her, but it was quickly deleted. Instead, she posted videos of her jewelry on her hand, including a watch and rings, as “Cameras” by Drake plays lyrics like “Don't listen to the lies, I swear they all lies.”

Hours after making the posts, Kardashian tweeted that Instagram took down his account. He then began tweeting the cheating accusations and explicit nude pictures of Chyna.

Kardashian and Chyna ended things in February after the birth of their first daughter, Dream Kardashian. In the months since, they have been spotted together on different occasions, but by the looks of this, they are done for good.