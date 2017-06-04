A-Rod and J.Lo spend weekend with their children

Dia Dipasupil

By Alex Carrigan, Rare.us

Pop star Jennifer Lopez and her boyfriend, former New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez, spent this weekend enjoying time with their children. With the help of photographer Ana Carballosa, the couple shared the weekend activities on their Instagram accounts.

E! Online reported that the two had a busy week and were in need of some down time with their children. Rodriguez recently signed a deal with ABC News to serve as a contributor on “Good Morning America,” “Nightline” and “World News Tonight With David Muir.” Lopez was promoting her reality TV competition show “World of Dance” and filming scenes for her cop drama “Shades of Blue.”

In another report, an unnamed source told E! News: “J.Lo and A-Rod are getting very serious and talking marriage. J.Lo wants a future with A-Rod … She is head over heels for him. They get each other in so many ways.”

Lopez, however, said things are being taken a lot more slowly, telling E! News: “We are very happy and just having a good time … and (we) don’t put as much pressure as everybody else puts on it.”