Romance radio’s Delilah grieving son’s suicide; can’t fathom ‘how to go on’
Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images
Nightime radio personality Delilah made an appearance on ‘KATIE’ in 2012.
By
Nicole Moschella, Rare.us
Syndicated radio host Delilah announced the
sudden death of her son Zachariah with fans on Saturday.
The radio host took to Instagram on Saturday to share the “devastating news” that her teenage son had taken his own life last week.
RELATED:
Hearts are breaking after a beloved comedian passed away unexpectedly at a young age
“In the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life,” she wrote.
“He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through.”
My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. On Monday, October 2, my son, Zachariah, took his life. . He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on...but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through. . I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family. In the mean-time we'll be playing some of my favorite shows from the recent past. I'll look forward to my return, as you all lift me up so very much! . Please pray for my beloved Zacky, and I will pray for all suffering from this debilitating disease called depression. #delilah #lovesomeone
A post shared by Official Delilah (@radiodelilah) on
Oct 7, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT
Delilah said that she’s taking some time away from her radio show and social media to “grieve.
This isn’t the first child Delilah lost. In 2012, she
lost her son Sammy to complications of sickle-cell anemia.
According to
People, she is known as the “Queen of Snappy Love Songs” and has shared millions of songs as dedications to her fans on her syndicated radio series.
