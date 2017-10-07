Ida Mae Astute/ABC via Getty Images

Nightime radio personality Delilah made an appearance on ‘KATIE’ in 2012.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Syndicated radio host Delilah announced the sudden death of her son Zachariah with fans on Saturday.

The radio host took to Instagram on Saturday to share the “devastating news” that her teenage son had taken his own life last week.

“In the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life,” she wrote.

“He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now. My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on…but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through.”

Delilah said that she’s taking some time away from her radio show and social media to “grieve.

This isn’t the first child Delilah lost. In 2012, she lost her son Sammy to complications of sickle-cell anemia.

According to People, she is known as the “Queen of Snappy Love Songs” and has shared millions of songs as dedications to her fans on her syndicated radio series.