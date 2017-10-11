Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan and Harvey Weinstein at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in 2006.

Actress Lindsay Lohan faced a social media backlash after defending Harvey Weinstein amid the continuing sexual assault allegations against him, but in a surprising show of support, Rose McGowan asked people to ‘go easy’ on Lohan.

McGowan is one of more than a dozen women who have come forward to tell their stories about sexual assault and rape allegations against the the powerful movie mogul.

After sharing her feelings on the ongoing Weinstein controversy, Lohan quickly deleted her remarks just an hour later as the social media storm brewed.

McGowan soon asked Twitter followers to be kind.

“Please go easy on Lindsay Lohan. Being a child actor turned sex symbol twists the brain in ways you can’t comprehend,” McGowan posted.

Lohan originally posted her message early Wednesday morning local time in the United Arab Emirates, where she currently lives.

“Hi, this is Lindsay Lohan, I’m in Dubai. I’m home,” she said in her newly developed accent. “I feel very bad for Harvey Weinstein right now. I don’t think it’s right what’s going on.”

Lohan said she thought Weinstein’s wife, Georgina Chapman, should stand by him (Chapman announced she was leaving Weinstein in a statement to People Tuesday night.)

“He’s never harmed me or did anything to me. We’ve done several movies together. I think everyone needs to stop. I think it’s wrong. So, stand up,” she said in the post.

Fans were quick to slam the actress on Twitter after she posted the video.

Many high profile actresses, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ashley Judd have come forward with allegations about the famed producer.

Weinstein has reportedly entered a treatment facility at an undisclosed location.

Nicole Moschella contributed to this story.

