Ryan Lochte, Kayla Rae Reid welcome baby boy

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte and his fiancée Kayla Rae Reid have welcomed a baby boy, according to US Weekly. Their son was born Thursday at 5:46 a.m., according to the tabloid.

The couple announced the news that they were expecting in December, two months after getting engaged.

Patiently waiting.... #magical #babyboy A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on May 16, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:09am PDT

Lochte said in interviews that they planned to give the baby a unique name. The couple named their son Caiden Zane Lochte.

Caiden Zane Lochte. I'm a daddy #miracle #babyboy #myson A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

Just days before giving birth, Reid took to social media to debut her baby bump.

“I feel like I’ve been pregnant for 3 years,” she captioned the photo.