Stefan M. Prager/Redferns

Members of the legendary German heavy metal band the Scorpions. From left to right, Matthias Jabs, Klaus Meine and Rudolf Schenker pose during a press conference at Hotel Bayerischer Hof on March 8, 2010 in Munich, Germany.

By Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The German heavy metal band the Scorpions have announced the cancellation of the rest of their U.S tour with Megadeth over an illness in the band.

Lead singer Klaus Meine was diagnosed with a serious case of laryngitis, according to a statement on the group’s website, which reads:

"The Scorpions regret to announce that due to severe laryngitis, the remainder of the 2017 US tour will be cancelled. Klaus Meine has been advised by a top throat specialist in Los Angeles to rest his voice. If he continues the tour, he could risk permanent damage.”

The multi-platinum-selling band have been performing for more than 50 years, celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2015.

The band’s statement said members hated to disappoint fans, but felt they had no choice.

Ticket refunds are available at the point of purchase, according to the website.

There’s no word on whether the Scorpion’s plan to reschedule the U.S. tour dates on their Crazy World tour.