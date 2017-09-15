What You Didn’t Know about Serena Williams

Serena Williams is a new mother and still can’t believe it.

In an open letter posted on Reddit Tuesday, the tennis icon reflects on the role her own mother, Oracene Price, played in protecting her as she grew up in the public eye as she prepares to do the same for her own daughter.

Williams welcomed daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. with fiance, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian,Sept. 1.

Alexis Olympia made her debut on her mother’s Instagram story and in a YouTube video posted by Ohanian Sept. 12.

“You are one of the strongest women I know. I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter ) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body,” Williams wrote. “I don’t know how I would react if she has to go through what I've gone through since I was a 15 year old and even to this day.”

“I’m not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman.”

Williams expressed gratitude to her mother for helping her show the range of beauty women with different shapes and sizes have.

“I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don't all look the same. We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!

“You are so classy, I only wish I could take your lead.”

Biceps 💪🏾 A post shared by Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. (@olympiaohanian) on Sep 15, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

Williams thanks Price for being her role model and hopes to do the same for her daughter.

“Thank you for being the role model I needed to endure all the hardships that I now regard as a challenges--ones that I enjoy. I hope to teach my baby Alexis Olympia the same, and have the same fortitude you have had.”

