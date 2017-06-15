Now Playing
Posted: June 16, 2017

Serena Williams is still killing it on the tennis court nearly seven months into her pregnancy

Athlete Serena Williams, who is about 7 months pregnant, has shared a video of her taking swings on the tennis court.
Athlete Serena Williams, who is about 7 months pregnant, has shared a video of her taking swings on the tennis court.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

Serena Williams isn’t letting a little baby bump get in the way of her game.

On Thursday, Williams showed off her swing to fans in a video on Instagram. In the clip, Williams is hitting tennis balls at full force while rocking her nearly seven-month-old baby bump.

Fans were quick to applaud the mom-to-be in the comments section of the post.

“Wow, still practicing with your pregnancy. Love you so much dear,” one fan wrote.

Another follower added, “I love EVERYTHING about this. ... Just beautiful!!! Working out with the baby!!” 

“Pregnant and still better than everyone,” one commenter wrote.

Williams accidentally announced her pregnancy to fans with a Snapchat in April. At the time, the tennis champ revealed she was 20 weeks along, which puts her right at the seven month mark this week.

This is her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.

