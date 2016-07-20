Shannen Doherty flaunts growing hair months after going into remission

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Shannen Doherty is loving her new, curly locks.

In a sweet photo update with husband Kurt Iswarienko, Doherty showed off her new look as her hair grows back following months of cancer treatments.

“I think my husband and I are morphing into each other,” she wrote with the hashtag #curlyhairdontcare in a post on Instagram. The photo shows the two on a trip in Tulum, Mexico.

In April, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum announced she was in remission in an emotional Instagram post to fans.

“Moments. They happen. Today was and is a moment,” she wrote. “What does remission mean? I heard that word and have no idea how to react. Good news? YES. Overwhelming. YES. Now more waiting.”

She continued: “As every single one of my fellow cancer family knows, the next five years is crucial. Reoccurrences happen all the time. Many of you have shared that very story with me. So with a heart that is certainly lighter, I wait.”

Doherty chronicled her cancer battle on social media and shortly after her diagnosis, shared the heart wrenching moment she decided to cut her hair off with the help and support of her close friend, Anne Marie Kortright, and mother, Rosa.