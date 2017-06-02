Singer Brandy passes out on flight, taken to ER

Angela Weiss

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artist Bandy attends the Republic Records Grammy Celebration presented by Chromecast Audio at Hyde Sunset Kitchen & Cocktail on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Republic Records)

By Douglas Barclay, Rare.us

Actress and singer Brandy Norwood had to be rushed to the hospital after passing out on an airplane Friday.

Norwood had boarded a Delta flight from Los Angeles to New York City when she lost consciousness. According to TMZ, passengers rushed to help the singer and stabilize her before she could be taken to the emergency room.

“We’re told Delta contacted the L.A. City Fire Dept. and paramedics arrived quickly and removed Brandy from the plane. We’re told she regained full consciousness while she was being treated on the jetway,” TMZ reported.

According to the gossip website, Norwood was alert and stable by the time she reached the emergency room.

Norwood posted a video on social media Thursday in which she appeared happy and healthy.