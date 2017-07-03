Snoop Dogg admits he pirated JAY Z's new ‘4:44’ album

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for ASCAP, Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Roc Nation

Snoop Dogg said in an Instagram video that he pirated JAY-Z's new album because he does not know how Tidal works.

The Tidal and Sprint-exclusive release of JAY Z’s new album “4:44” had many rap and hip hop fans in a frenzy to have the first listen by Friday.

It looks like Snoop Dogg may have been one of them.

BET reported that Snoop said in an Instagram video posted Saturday that he pirated the new album because he doesn’t quite understand Tidal, the music streaming service of which Jay Z is a part owner.

“I want to shoot a shout out to Jay Z just dropped another (expletive) hot album, ‘4:44’…” he said. “But you know what? I don’t got Tidal, so (someone) had to bootleg it to me. I’m on iTunes and (expletive) because I don’t understand that -- y’all gotta explain that to me.”

Snoop also offered a review of the album, particularly the song “Family Feud,” which addresses division in the hip hop and rap community among Jay’s peers, successors and predecessors.

“See, I ain’t no hater, I love the game for what it’s worth -- the young (rappers) and the old (rappers),” he said. “Practice that. Practice showing love. Practice supporting other (expletive) other than yourself. Yeah, do that.”

Jay Z’s latest album is still a Tidal and Sprint exclusive, meaning only subscribers to Tidal and Sprint customers have legal access to the music. The album was initially available to listen only for existing Tidal members before June 30 and Sprint users.

According to Billboard, the album will be on Apple Music for streaming this week after Tidal’s one-week exclusivity window.

Physical copies will reportedly be available at a later date that has not been set.

