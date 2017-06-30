Soccer star Ronaldo confirms he is father of twins

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal competed in Wednesday's Confederations Cup semifinal match against Chile.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo confirmed Thursday that he is the father of twins born to a surrogate mother, the BBC reported.

>> Read more trending news

Ronaldo confirmed the birth of the boy and girl after the Portuguese national team lost in the semifinals of the Confederation Cup in Kazan, Russia. Portugal and Chile played to a scoreless tie, but Chile advanced on penalty kicks.

Ronaldo posted a photo holding the twins, noting that he was “So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life.”

Ronaldo already has a son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who was born in June 2010, the BBC reported.

The twins were born on June 8, the BBC said unconfirmed reports out of Portugal. The SIC television station reported the children were named Mateo and Eva, the BBC said.