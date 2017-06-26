Now Playing
Posted: June 26, 2017

Tempers flare at BET Awards when things get heated between Migos and Joe Budden

Migos attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 
Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Migos attends the 2017 BET Awards at Staples Center on June 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

By Jennifer Brett, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Tempers flared at the BET Awards Sunday night between  members of the Atlanta rap group Migos and interviewer Joe Budden after an abrupt mic-drop end to an interview.

Actually, the interview wasn’t going that well even before Budden abruptly bolted. He, DJ Akademiks and Nadeska Alexis were asking what became a contentious line of questioning when Akademiks said Takeoff (Kirshnik Khari Ball), a member of Migos, how he felt about being left off the hit single “Bad and Boujee.”

“Do it look like I’m left off ‘Bad and Boujee?'” Takeoff responded.

The mic drop and walk-off shortly followed and that’s when the storm clouds started gathering, figuratively speaking.

“Where’s our security guard?” you can hear someone asking in a video of the incident.

It seems everyone moved on, though, without further incident.

