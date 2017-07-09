Fred Lee/Getty Images

Dr. Jen Arnold and Bill Klein of ‘The Little Couple’ appeared on ‘Good Morning America’ in 2014. After nine years in Houston, the couple is moving back to the St. Petersburg, Florida area, where Arnold grew up.

Dr. Jen Arnold of “The Little Couple” fame is moving back home to Florida with her husband, Bill Klein, and two children.

The reality TV star accepted a position at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg as medical director of the hospital’s expanding Simulation Center.

Coincidentally, Dr. Arnold was cared for as an infant at the very same hospital and married Klein at St. Petersburg’s St. Mary Our Lady of Grace Church, which is located very close to her new hospital.

The family, along with their two children, Will, 6, and Zoey, 5, have already made the move from Houston to Florida.

Arnold shared a family photo on Instagram, showing her with her kids over the weekend, writing,

“I don’t want summer to end! This has been a summer of wonderful Florida memories!”

A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

Arnold previously worked for nine years as the medical director of simulation at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, but was excited about the new opportunity.

“I’m thrilled to return home to Florida,” she said in a statement that the hospital released.

“The opportunity at Johns Hopkins All Children’s is a perfect fit personally for me, my husband and two kids and professionally with the growing education and research resources at the hospital.”

A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

>> Related: Tori, Zach Roloff beaming as they enjoyed fun in sun with baby Jackson

She even shared her enthusiasm for her new gig on Instagram with fans on Monday.

“So excited to join @allchildrens team! Delivering healthcare simulation in my hometown!” she wrote with a link to the release.

The ninth season of “The Little Couple” premieres September 19 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.