TLC’s ‘Cake Boss’ bakery expanding again in Atlanta 

By Ben Brasch, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta residents will soon be able to indulge their sweet tooth when TLC’s “Cake Boss” expands its location.

Stars from the TV show, which chronicles Buddy Valastro and his crew inside their New Jersey bakery making extravagant decorative cakes, will open a Carlo’s Bakery kiosk inside an Atlanta mall on Saturday.

A property management associate at Cumberland Mall, Roy Copeland, said he was at another suburban Atlanta mall when Valastro opened the bakery’s first outpost in Georgia.

Copeland said 5,000 people showed up at the event at 6 a.m.

But Valastro won’t be attending the new opening. Instead, “Cake Boss” co-stars Mauro Costano and Mary Sciarrone will be on hand for the grand opening.

Still, Copeland is hopeful. “It should be a pretty lively event.”

As of Monday, more than 350 had said they were going in posts on a Facebook page for the event opening.

Cumberland general manager Chris McCoy said the kiosk is located in the mall’s main rotunda and takes up about 300 square feet, which he said is slightly larger than a regular kiosk.

Valastro’s Carlo’s Bakery has 20 locations in more than a half dozen states. The new bakery in Georgia will feature cannolis, cupcakes and more.