Trump family expanding, Eric Trump expecting first baby with wife Lara

Eric Trump kisses his wife, Lara Yunaska, at the Republican National Convention on July 20, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio.

Eric and Lara Trump are expecting!

The couple revealed that they’ll welcome a son in September.

“We found out on my birthday, which was pretty cool,” Eric told People.

Lara, a former “Inside Edition” producer, revealed she’s in her second trimester and is feeling better.

“I was exhausted in the beginning,” she said. “It surprised me, because I’m a very active person, and until the fatigue hit, I didn’t believe it would actually happen to me. It really affected me. But I’m feeling really good now.”

The new baby will be President Donald Trump’s ninth grandchild. Eric’s brother, Donald Jr., has five children with wife Vanessa, and sister Ivanka has three little ones with her husband, Jared Kushner.

The couple is reportedly thinking about baby names.

.@LaraLeaTrump & I are excited to announce that we are adding a boy to #TeamTrump in September. It's been an amazing year. We are blessed! A post shared by Eric F. Trump (@erictrump) on Mar 20, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

“We really loved the name Charlie, but we’d already named our dog that, so it’s out,” Eric joked.

The mom-to-be said she isn’t feeling any pregnancy jitters and is looking forward to motherhood.

“I knew I always wanted kids someday,” she said, adding her husband is going to “be an amazing dad.”

“The nieces and nephews love hanging with him. He’s the cool uncle. He’s watched ‘Frozen‘ many times,” she said.

As for keeping the pregnancy news under wraps, Lara admitted she was nervous her famous father-in-law may spill the beans before they were ready.

“Eric’s dad was so excited,” she said. “We were worried he’d blurt it out at a press conference.”

Lara also shared the happy news on Instagram with fans.

“Eric and I are excited to add a baby boy to our pack in September,” she wrote alongside the snowy family photo with their dogs.