Director and filmmaker Michael Moore is pictured here in Cannes, France. Moore has launched a website for whistleblowers called Trumpileaks.

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore has launched a new website called Trumpileaks to encourage whistleblowers to share information on President Donald Trump and his administration.

Moore announced the new website in an open letter published by the Huffington Post last week.

In it Moore, known for such films as “Bowling for Columbine,” “Sicko” and “Farenheit 9/11,” explained why he started the site.

“The power and importance of whistleblowing is part of the American tradition and as old as the republic itself,” Moore said.

He’s urging people in government, law enforcement, and the private sector with “knowledge of crimes, breaches of public trust and misconduct committed by Donald J. Trump and his associates,” to submit the information on Trumpileaks.

The move follows the arrest of alleged leaker Reality Winner, a contractor with the National Security Agency, who is accused of emailing a classified document to a news organization.