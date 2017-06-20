Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Musicians Josh Dun, on the drums, and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform during the iHeart Radio Live Series in Burbank, Calif., in 2015.

By Kyle T- Street Team, 97X

Twenty One Pilots took time out of their headlining set at the Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware Friday night to slam California’s popular music fest, Coachella, in what is now a viral moment.

It’s probably safe to say that they won’t be getting a call to headline Coachella, let alone perform there, anytime soon.

Band front man Tyler Joseph told the crowd, “It’s not that we don’t like Coachella, it’s just that we can’t stand it.”

“When I hear about that festival, I always tell, ‘Have you ever been to Firefly?’ We would take you guys every single day,” Joseph told the cheering crowd.

Twenty One Pilots has never played Coachella before, but the festival is known for its well-heeled patrons, who sometimes outshine the music.

Both festivals are produced by the same promoter, Goldenvoice, according to TMZ.