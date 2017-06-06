Now Playing
Posted: June 06, 2017

Video shows Jerry Seinfeld awkwardly avoid hug from singer Kesha

Jerry Seinfeld (L) Kesha attend the National Night Of Laughter And Song event hosted by David Lynch Foundation at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on June 5, 2017 in Washington, DC.
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for David Lynch Foundation
Jerry Seinfeld (L) Kesha attend the National Night Of Laughter And Song event hosted by David Lynch Foundation at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on June 5, 2017 in Washington, DC.

By Alex Thomas, Rare.us

WASHINGTON —

Jerry Seinfeld’s character was bit of a germaphobe in his NBC sitcom that ran from 1989 to 1998, but Monday night, the comedian got a little skittish in real life when confronted with intimacy from pop star Kesha.

Seinfeld and a number of other celebrities were in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center for the National Night of Laughter and Song when he bumped into Kesha, who approached him and said, “I’m Kesha, I love you so much, can I give you a hug?”

Seinfeld promptly turned the “Tik Tok” singer down with a simple, “No thanks.” After three attempts, she jumped away and Seinfeld said, “I don’t know who that was.” When radio personality Tommy McFly told the actor who he’d just encountered, Seinfeld said “well, I wish her the best.”

Seinfeld was headlining the event along with Hugh Jackman, Jay Leno and Margaret Cho.

Watch the awkward encounter below.

