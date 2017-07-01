Warriors' Stephen Curry signs record $201M extension

Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images

Stephen Curry has led the Warriors to a pair of NBA titles over the last three seasons.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Point guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors has agreed to a record five-year, $201 million contract extension, ESPN reported, citing the player’s agent, Jeff Austin.

The two-time MVP is the first NBA player to cross the $200 million mark. Curry has led the Warriors to their second NBA title in three years.

Curry’s current contract had been a four-year, $44 million deal, ESPN reported. The eight-year veteran received a congratulatory tweet from Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, who has played against the Warriors in the last three NBA Finals.

Curry, 29, has average 22.8 points, 6.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game during his eight-year NBA career. He also owns a 43.8 percentage in 3-point shooting, which is currently the third highest in league history, ESPN reported.