Posted: September 25, 2017

Weird David Spade mural with Kurt Cobain quote a head-scratcher

Actor/comedian David Spade on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in 2015.
Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Actor/comedian David Spade on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ in 2015.

By Rare.us

LINZ, Austria —

Australian artist Lushsux painted a mural of comedian/actor David Spade on a wall in Linz, Austria last week, alongside a quote that has completely confused social media users.

The image of Spade might be pretty good, but there’s just one problem - the quote is wrongly attributed to former Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, who died from a drug overdose in 1994 at the age of 27.

Lushux’s piece is clearly referencing a popular internet meme, which wrongly-attributes quotes to famous people beside a picture of a completely different person, but that didn’t stop people on social media from freaking out about the whole thing.

The mass confusion eventually caused the “Ridiculous 6” and “Grown Ups” star to respond on Twitter with just five words linked to the mural: “everyone is sending me this.”

