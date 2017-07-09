Why The Little Couple’ struggled to bond with their adopted kids

Teresa Kroeger/Getty Images

‘The Little Couple,’Jen Arnold and Bill Klein, attend the 2014 Angels In Adoption Gala at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center on September 17, 2014 in Washington, DC.

By Nicole Moschella, Rare.us

“The Little Couple’s” children, Will and Zoey, are finally one big happy family with their adoptive parents Dr. Jennifer Arnold and Bill Klein.

The reality TV family opened up about their struggles with the children in this week’s issue of People magazine.

“After everything we’ve been through, it’s a very exciting time,” Klein said.

I don't want summer to end! This has been a summer of wonderful Florida memories!!! #littlecouple #summertime #proudmom A post shared by Jennifer Arnold (@jenarnoldmd) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:59am PDT

The family recently moved from Houston, Texas, to St. Petersburg, Fla., so Arnold could take a job as the medical director of John Hopkins All Children’s Hospital Simulation Center. Just months after the big move, the family said they are finally settled and “in a great place.”

The family has overcome recent major challenges. In 2013, Arnold was diagnosed with a rare form of uterine cancer following a failed pregnancy. She and Klein were just finalizing adoptions of Will and Zoey at the time. Following the diagnosis, Zoey had a hard time bonding with the family, as she was raised in an orphanage with limited access to others.

“She really wanted nothing to do with us,” Arnold told the publication.

Will had his own set of physical challenges and underwent surgeries to help with his “hearing difficulties.”

Despite the challenges, things are getting better for the family, and the couple is happy with the progress they have made.

“They’re getting to an interesting age and finding their real passions,” Klein said. “They’re really into artwork right now, their verbal skills continue to surprise me, and they’re doing so well in school. It’s fun to watch them grow.”

“The Little Couple” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.