Winona Ryder poses in the press room with the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Stranger Things" at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Actress Winona Ryder says she was bullied after starring in the Tim Burton’s classic 80s film “Beetlejuice.”

In a new interview with Marie Claire U.K., Ryder said her peers called her a “witch,” after her goth turn in the popular film.

“I remember thinking, ‘Ooh, it’s, like, the number-one movie. This is going to make things great at school,'” Ryder said. “But it made things worse. They called me a witch.”

Ryder didn’t let the haters get her down, though. She went on to win a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the 1993 Martin Scorsese film “The Age of Innocence,” and she’s had many famous turns in films like “Edward Scissorhands,” “Heathers,” “Girl, Interrupted” and “Black Swan.”

She is currently starring in Netflix’s original sci-fi horror series “Stranger Things.”