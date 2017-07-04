Now Playing
Posted: July 04, 2017

YouTube star Stevie Ryan dead after apparent suicide

Comedian Stevie Ryan died Saturday. She was 33.
Robert Gauthier/LA Times via Getty Images
Comedian Stevie Ryan died Saturday. She was 33.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Stevie Ryan, an actress and comedian who gained fame through her impersonations of celebrities on YouTube, died Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office website. She was 33.

The viral video star died by hanging at her Los Angeles home, the coroner’s office reported after performing an autopsy.

Ryan’s YouTube impersonations on her Little Loca page included Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian and Amy Winehouse, USA Today reported.

Ryan also had a comedy show on VH1 called “Stevie TV,” and co-hosted a talk show with Brody Jenner. She battled depression and shared her struggle on social media, co-hosting a podcast called “Mentall Ch(ill)” with Kristen Carney,  Fox News reported.

