Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: March 22, 2017

Chance the Rapper to play Lollapalooza in Chicago hometown

Comments
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, Chance the Rapper performs at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper is planning a return to his hometown of Chicago summer 2017 to headline the Lollapalooza music festival. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, file photo, Chance the Rapper performs at the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper is planning a return to his hometown of Chicago summer 2017 to headline the Lollapalooza music festival. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Related

View Larger
Chance the Rapper to play Lollapalooza in Chicago hometown
FILE - In this Saturday, May 16, 2015, file photo, Matt Bellamy of Muse performs at the KROQ Weenie Roast at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre in Irvine, Calif. Some headliners announced Wednesday, March 22, 2017, on Lollapalooza’s website include The Killers, Lorde, Arcade Fire, Muse and blink-182. The four-day festival will run Aug. 3-6, 2017, in Chicago’s lakefront Grant Park.
View Larger
Chance the Rapper to play Lollapalooza in Chicago hometown
FILE - In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, Lorde performs at the 42nd annual American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live in Los Angeles. Some headliners announced Wednesday, March 22, 2017, on Lollapalooza’s website include The Killers, Lorde, Arcade Fire, Muse and blink-182. The four-day festival will run Aug. 3-6, 2017, in Chicago’s lakefront Grant Park.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO —

Grammy-winning artist Chance the Rapper is planning a return to his hometown of Chicago this summer to headline the Lollapalooza music festival.

Other headliners announced Wednesday morning on Lollapalooza's website include The Killers, Lorde, Arcade Fire, Muse and blink-182. The four-day festival will run Aug. 3-6 in Chicago's lakefront Grant Park.

Lollapalooza called Chance the Rapper's headlining act a "hero's homecoming." He'll top the festival's Saturday lineup. Muse and Lorde will play Thursday. The Killers will headline Friday and Arcade Fire will close the festival on Sunday. Lollapalooza celebrated its 25th anniversary last year when it expanded from three to four days. It's been held in Chicago since 2005.

The more than 170-act lineup also includes main-stay artists like Spoon, Ryan Adams, Foster the People and Wiz Khalifa.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation