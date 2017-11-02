Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Channing Tatum and Jimmy Kimmel shared videos of them pranking their children.

By Norman Quarrinton, Rare.us

While guest hosting a Wednesday post-Halloween episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” actor Channing Tatum continued the show’s tradition of playing a particularly mean, but adorably funny candy prank on children.

The annual YouTube prank involves parents recording their children’s reactions when they tell them they ate all their Halloween candy. This edition was a little different, though. Instead of having viewers film their kids’ reactions after telling them they ate all their candy, Tatum had Kimmel pull the prank on their own children.

“I have to tell you something,” Kimmel says to his daughter Jane. “Last night while you were sleeping, mommy and I ate all your Halloween candy.”

“What? Uh-oh,” she replies, before taking a peek in her bag and seeing some Smarties. “I still have one, don’t worry.”

“Jimmy Kimmel told me to do it,” he said. Jane didn’t seem to get it.

Tatum then addresses Kimmel directly and claimed that it was his duty as guest host to also play the prank on his own daughter, 4-year-old Everly.

“Look, I figured if I’m asking you to do this to your kids, I should probably do it to mine, too,” he said, to a mixed reaction from the studio audience.

Everly’s response to the prank was slightly more emotional than Kimmel’s daughter’s. After her dad tells her he ate all of her candy, she spins around, clutches her mother’s legs and sulks, forcing Tatum to reveal the truth.

“That’s not funny,” the grumpy girl responded.

Tatum then added, “You’re right, that was not funny. I’m so sorry, baby.”

Pink, who was a guest on the Tatum-hosted episode, said her husband, Carey Hart, played a similar prank on their daugher, Willow. The 6-year-old didn’t buy it.

“You promise?” Willow asked her dad in the video. “You don’t, do you? So I don’t believe you.”