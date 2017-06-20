Chappelle to host Rihanna Diamond Ball; Kendrick to perform

FILE - In this July 18, 2015 file photo, comedian Dave Chappelle speaks at the RUSH Philanthropic Arts Foundation's Art for Life Benefit in New York. Chappelle will host Rihanna’s annual charity event in September and Kendrick Lamar will perform. Rihanna said in a statement Tuesday, June 20, 2017, she’s “thrilled that the incomparable Dave Chappelle will kick things off as the official host” and said Lamar, whom she has collaborated with, “will take the stage for an unforgettable performance.” (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press