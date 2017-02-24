Now Playing
Posted: February 24, 2017

Charles Barkley drops curse word on 'Inside the NBA'

FILE - In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Charles Barkley joins the crowd before the start of the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Barkley accidentally dropped a four-letter word on-air on TNT's
FILE - In this May 2, 2015, file photo, Charles Barkley joins the crowd before the start of the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas. Barkley accidentally dropped a four-letter word on-air on TNT's "Inside the NBA" on Feb. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

The Associated Press

ATLANTA —

Charles Barkley accidentally used a curse word on-air when describing the New York Knicks' play on TNT's "Inside the NBA."

During highlights of the Cavaliers' 119-104 win over New York in Cleveland on Thursday, Barkley used a synonym for excrement in reference to the Knicks.

Host Ernie Johnson immediately chided Barkley, who repeatedly apologized. Fellow analyst Shaquille O'Neal joked that he'd pay any fine from the Federal Communications Commission.

TNT's cameras also caught Barkley's shocked reaction after saying the word. He covered his mouth before laughing off the slip of tongue.

