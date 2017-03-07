Chazelle's Neil Armstrong drama dated for October 2018

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2017 file photo, Damien Chazelle poses for a portrait at the 89th Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. Universal Pictures on Tuesday, March 7, dated Chazelle’s “First Man,” starring Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong, for October 12, 2018. The release date will return Chazelle to the heart of awards season with the follow-up to his musical sensation, "La La Land." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press