Posted: June 13, 2017

Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, New Edition to perform at BET Awards

FILE - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, rapper Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and New Edition have been added as performers at the BET Awards on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this June 7, 2015 file photo, rapper Chris Brown performs at the 2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and New Edition have been added as performers at the BET Awards on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, New Edition to perform at BET Awards
FILE - In this April 25, 2017 file photo, Leslie Jones attends the TIME 100 Gala in New York. Jones will host the BET Awards on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Chris Brown, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne and New Edition have been added as performers at this month's BET Awards.

The network announced Tuesday that Post Malone and Roman GianArthur would join previously announced performers Bruno Mars, Migos and Future on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Other set to hit the stage include Trey Songz, Tamar Braxton and Jessie Reyez. "Saturday Night Live" comic Leslie Jones will be host.

Presenters include Jamie Foxx, Queen Latifah, Trevor Noah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Issa Rae and Yara Shahidi.

Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, is nominated for seven awards, while Mars is up for five.

New Edition, who had success with their BET biopic this year, will receive the lifetime achievement award. Chance the Rapper will earn the humanitarian award.

