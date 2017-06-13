Chris Harrison sorry for 'Bachelor in Paradise' suspension

FILE - This Oct. 28, 2012, file photo shows Chris Harrison at the Hamilton "Behind the Camera" Awards at the House of Blues West Hollywood, Calif. Harrison tells ABC News in a statement on June 13, 2017, that he's sorry for “any inconvenience and disappointment" for the cast, crew and fans of the ABC reality show after producers suspended production amid allegations of misconduct on set in Mexico. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press