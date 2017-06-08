Now Playing
Posted: June 08, 2017

Chris Webber finally a dad after 'many years of trying'

FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2015, file photo, former NBA basketball player and producer Chris Webber poses for a portrait to promote the film,
FILE- In this Jan. 25, 2015, file photo, former NBA basketball player and producer Chris Webber poses for a portrait to promote the film, "Unexpected", at the Eddie Bauer Adventure House during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Webber announced on Instagram June 4, 2017, that he and wife Erika have welcomed twin babies. (Photo by Victoria Will/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press

Webber posted a picture of himself holding twin newborns on Instagram earlier this week. He says he and his wife, Erika, suffered "more than a few heartbreaks" on their way to becoming parents, but it was worth the wait.

Erika Webber posted a family picture and wrote, "7 years waiting for our family to grow, and we were double blessed. Never underestimate the power of prayer, even when 'they' tell you it's impossible."

The couple didn't say when the babies were born.

Webber played for the Sacramento Kings and four other teams over a 15-year NBA career.

