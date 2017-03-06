Chrissy Teigen reveals postpartum depression battle

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2017, file photo, model Chrissy Teigen poses at the season two premiere of the television series "Underground" in Los Angeles. Teigen revealed in an essay for Glamour magazine published online on March 6, 2017, that she has battled postpartum depression since the birth of her daughter last year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

The Associated Press