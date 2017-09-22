Now Playing
Posted: September 21, 2017

Christian singer Natalie Grant undergoing thyroid surgery

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2016 file photo, Natalie Grant appears at the 47th Annual GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Grant will undergo thyroid surgery to remove tumors and will cancel shows between mid-October and November to recover. Grant posted a video message on Facebook on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, explaining that doctors had been monitoring several tumors or nodules on her thyroid for years. She asked for prayers and said she has complete faith in God. (Photo by Donn Jones/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Oct. 13, 2015 file photo, Natalie Grant appears at the 46th Annual GMA Dove Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Grant will undergo thyroid surgery to remove tumors and will cancel shows between mid-October and November to recover. Grant posted a video message on Facebook on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, explaining that doctors had been monitoring several tumors or nodules on her thyroid for years. She asked for prayers and said she has complete faith in God.

The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Contemporary Christian singer Natalie Grant will undergo thyroid surgery to remove tumors and will cancel shows between mid-October and November to recover.

Grant posted a video message on Facebook on Thursday explaining that doctors had been monitoring several tumors or nodules on her thyroid for years and that she will have half of her thyroid removed on Oct. 10. She asked for prayers and said she has complete faith in God.

Grant has won the Gospel Music Association's Dove Award for female vocalist of the year five times and some of her hit songs include "Hurricane," ''I Will Not Be Moved," and "Held."

The "Celebrate Christmas" tour with Danny Gokey is still planned to start Nov. 30 as scheduled.

