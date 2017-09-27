Now Playing
Posted: September 27, 2017

Christie Brinkley's daughter to star in SI Swimsuit issue

FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. Sailor Brinkley Cook, the 19-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook is joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, which already includes fellow models Chase Carter and Robin Holzken. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this June 5, 2017, file photo, Sailor Lee Brinkley-Cook attends the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. Sailor Brinkley Cook, the 19-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook is joining the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 rookie class, which already includes fellow models Chase Carter and Robin Holzken. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue will feature a model named Brinkley — but it's not going to be Christie.

Sailor Brinkley Cook, the 19-year-old daughter of Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook, is joining the swimsuit 2018 rookie class, which already includes fellow models Chase Carter and Robin Holzken.

Cook is the first daughter of a famous Sports Illustrated model mom to be selected as an official SI swimsuit model — and her mom helped break the news . Her magazine photo shoot, slated for Aruba in October, will be livestreamed. The swimsuit edition comes out in February.

Her mother appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975-2004 and nabbed three consecutive covers from 1979-1981. This year, she was photographed with Sailor and her other daughter, Alexa Ray Joel.

