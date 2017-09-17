Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 16, 2017

Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party

Comments
Evan Rachel Wood attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Evan Rachel Wood attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Related

View Larger
Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party
Chrissy Metz attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party
Rhea Seehorn attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party
Vanessa Kirby attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party
Jeffrey Tambor attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party
Judith Light attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party
Tom Payne attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party
Camilla Luddington attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party
Natalia Dyer attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
View Larger
Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party
Jacqueline Bisset attends the BAFTA Los Angeles TV Tea Party at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

AP Entertainment Writer

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. —

"The Crown" star Claire Foy nibbled on a scone with jam and cream while "Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor eyed the finger sandwiches, including English cucumber and egg and watercress.

The two Emmy nominees were among the celebrated guests at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' annual pre-show tea party Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The soiree is one of more than half a dozen parties and events competing for nominees' attention in the days leading up to Sunday's Emmy Awards.

One producer said she had been to five parties in the past two days. ABC President of Entertainment Channing Dungey said, "You have to pace yourself."

The various pre-Emmy gatherings are more like networking events than cut-loose parties for guests like Jewerl Ross, an entertainment manager who counts filmmaker Barry Jenkins ("Moonlight") among his clients.

"The key is to not do too much," he said.

Other stars on the party circuit Saturday included Evan Rachel Wood, Tracy Ellis Ross, Judith Light, Chrissy Metz and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Stephen Colbert is hosting the Emmy show, set to be broadcast live on CBS.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation