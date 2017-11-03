Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 02: Co-hosts Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Officials with the Country Music Association have apologized and rescinded media guidelines that barred reporters from asking about the shooting at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest festival or gun control.

Nashville Scene first reported that media guidelines issued Thursday morning from the Country Music Association said political topics were not to be mentioned to stars on the red carpet or the press room.

“In light of recent events, and out of respect for the artists directly or indirectly involved, please refrain from focusing your coverage of the CMA Awards Red Carpet and Backstage Media Center on the Las Vegas tragedy, gun rights, political affiliations or topics of the like. It’s vital, more so this year than in year’s past due to the sensitivities at hand, that the CMA Awards be a celebration of Country Music and the artists that make this genre so great. It’s an evening to honor the outstanding achievements in Country Music of the previous year and we want everyone to feel comfortable talking to press about this exciting time. If you are reported as straying from these guidelines, your credential will be reviewed and potentially revoked via security escort. We appreciate your cooperation in advance.”

On Oct. 1, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino during Jason Aldean’s set at the festival. More than 22,000 people were in attendance; 59 people were killed and hundreds more were injured.

Brad Paisley, who is co-hosting the CMAs with Carrie Underwood, spoke out against the reported restriction on Twitter Friday morning, saying, “I’m sure the CMA will do the right thing and rescind these ridiculous and unfair press guidelines. In 3...2....1.....”

Deadline reported that the Country Music Association officials backpedaled and apologized with a statement Friday.

“CMA apologizes for the recently distributed restrictions in the CMA Awards media guidelines, which have since been lifted,” the statement said. “The sentiment was not to infringe and was created with the best of intentions to honor and celebrate Country Music.”

Paisley promptly responded with praise for the CMA’s response.

“Bravo CMA awards for doing the right thing & apologizing for this mistake,” Paisley wrote. “All are welcome, let’s have a great show.”

The 51st Annual CMA Awards will be live at Bridgestone arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m.