Posted: June 08, 2017

CMT Music Awards 2017: See the complete winners list

CMT Music Awards 2017: See the complete winners list
Carrie Underwood, left, and Keith Urban react as they accept the award for collaborative video of the year for 'The Fighter' at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

Country music superstars Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood won big Wednesday at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.

Check out the complete list of winners below:

  • Video of the Year: Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
  • Male Video of the Year: Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
  • Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”
  • Collaborative Video of the Year: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter”

  • Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town, “Better Man”
  • Duo Video of the Year: Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”
  • Breakthrough Video of the Year: Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

  • CMT Social Superstar of the Year: Keith Urban
  • CMT Performance of the Year: Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, “Want to Want Me” ("CMT Crossroads")
