CMT Music Awards 2017: See the complete winners list
By
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
NASHVILLE, Tenn.
—
Country music superstars Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood won big Wednesday at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tennessee.
Check out the complete list of winners below:
Video of the Year: Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Male Video of the Year: Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Female Video of the Year: Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”
Collaborative Video of the Year: Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter”
Group Video of the Year: Little Big Town, “Better Man”
Duo Video of the Year: Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”
Breakthrough Video of the Year: Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”
CMT Social Superstar of the Year: Keith Urban
CMT Performance of the Year: Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, “Want to Want Me” ("CMT Crossroads")
