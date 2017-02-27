PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 09: Executive producer Reza Aslan speaks onstage during ABC's Of Kings and Prophets panel as part of the ABC Networks portion of the 2016 Television Critics Association Winter Tour at Langham Hotel on January 9, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The host of a CNN documentary series about spirituality is making headlines over his heated reaction to President Donald Trump's response to Saturday's deadly terrorist attacks in London.

Religious scholar Reza Aslan, host of "Believer," took to social media after Trump tweeted following the London attacks in support of his controversial travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations.

"We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!" Trump wrote Saturday evening before posting a separate tweet expressing solidarity with and offering help to the United Kingdom.

We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2017

Aslan, who is Muslim, tweeted in response to Trump's first message: "This piece of [expletive] is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He's an embarrassment to humankind."

Minutes later, Aslan called Trump a "man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis" after NBC News posted that Trump had tweeted unconfirmed information about the attack.

Translation: the president is a man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis. https://t.co/Kv1hIC7hEG — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) June 3, 2017

Aslan soon became a trending topic on social media, drawing ire from conservative pundits and outlets such as Breitbart.