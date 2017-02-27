Now Playing
Posted: June 04, 2017

CNN 'Believer' host Reza Aslan calls Trump 'embarrassment to humankind' over London tweet

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The host of a CNN documentary series about spirituality is making headlines over his heated reaction to President Donald Trump's response to Saturday's deadly terrorist attacks in London.

Religious scholar Reza Aslan, host of "Believer," took to social media after Trump tweeted following the London attacks in support of his controversial travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations.

>> Read more trending news

"We need to be smart, vigilant and tough. We need the courts to give us back our rights. We need the Travel Ban as an extra level of safety!" Trump wrote Saturday evening before posting a separate tweet expressing solidarity with and offering help to the United Kingdom.

Aslan, who is Muslim, tweeted in response to Trump's first message: "This piece of [expletive] is not just an embarrassment to America and a stain on the presidency. He's an embarrassment to humankind."

>> Trump tweets ‘ We need the travel ban’ amid reports of London terror attack

Minutes later, Aslan called Trump a "man baby that must be ignored in times of crisis" after NBC News posted that Trump had tweeted unconfirmed information about the attack.

>> London Bridge terror attacks: What we know

Aslan soon became a trending topic on social media, drawing ire from conservative pundits and outlets such as Breitbart.

