Colin Farrell tapped to play Oliver North for Amazon

FILE - In this combination photo, actor Colin Farrell, left, appears during a portrait session, on May 9, 2016 in Beverly Hills, Calif., and Lt. Col. Oliver North appears before a congressional committee holding hearings on the Iran-Contra affair on Capitol Hill in Washington. Farrell is slated to star as Oliver North in a limited series from Amazon. The man who directed Farrell in the film "Lobster," Yorgos Lanthimos, has been tapped to direct the untitled, one-hour series that will cover the Iran-Contra scandal. (AP Photo/Jordan Strauss and J. Scott Applewhite, Files)

The Associated Press