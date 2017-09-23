Colin Firth takes Italian citizenship after Brexit decision

FILE - In this Monday, May 16, 2016 file photo, actor Colin Firth poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loving at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. British actor Colin Firth says he has taken Italian citizenship as a "sensible" move amid global political uncertainty. Firth, who is married to environmentalist Livia Giuggioli, says he has become a dual U.K.-Italian citizen, and his wife is applying for British nationality. Their two sons already have dual citizenship. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

The Associated Press