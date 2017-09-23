Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
Hits 97.3
Last Song Played
Miami's New #1 For All The Hits

Posted: September 23, 2017

Colin Firth takes Italian citizenship after Brexit decision

Comments
FILE - In this Monday, May 16, 2016 file photo, actor Colin Firth poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loving at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. British actor Colin Firth says he has taken Italian citizenship as a
FILE - In this Monday, May 16, 2016 file photo, actor Colin Firth poses for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film Loving at the 69th international film festival, Cannes, southern France. British actor Colin Firth says he has taken Italian citizenship as a "sensible" move amid global political uncertainty. Firth, who is married to environmentalist Livia Giuggioli, says he has become a dual U.K.-Italian citizen, and his wife is applying for British nationality. Their two sons already have dual citizenship. (AP Photo/Joel Ryan, File)

The Associated Press

LONDON —

British actor Colin Firth says he has taken Italian citizenship as a "sensible" move amid global political uncertainty.

Firth, who is married to environmentalist Livia Giuggioli, says he has become a dual U.K.-Italian citizen, and his wife is applying for British nationality. Their two sons already have dual citizenship.

In a statement Saturday, the 57-year-old Firth said he and his wife had never thought much about their different passports, "but now, with some of the uncertainty around, we thought it sensible that we should all get the same."

Firth has been quoted as calling Brexit a disaster.

The actor, who has played Mr. Darcy in "Pride and Prejudice" and King George VI in "The King's Speech," said he "will always be extremely British" but also has "a passionate love of Italy."

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation