Collector's heirs praise deal to recover art seized in WWII

This is a handout image of the John Constable painting "Dedham from Langham". The Geneva lawyer for heirs of a Jewish woman whose art collection was seized by France’s pro-Nazi regime in World War II said Monday Oct. 2, 2017 that they are “absolutely delighted” about a hard-won deal to recover a 19th-century painting by English master John Constable from a Swiss town. Lawyer Marc-Andre Renold said Monday that heirs of Anna Jaffe hope to recover “The Valley of the Stour” this month, after La-Chaux-de-Fonds officials last week approved the handover from the town’s fine arts museum. ( Pierre Bohrer/Musee des beaux-arts, La Chaux-de-Fonds via AP)

The Associated Press