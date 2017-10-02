Now Playing
Breaking News

58 Dead, 515 Injured in Las Vegas Strip Shooting 

Posted: October 02, 2017

Collector's heirs praise deal to recover art seized in WWII

This is a handout image of the John Constable painting
This is a handout image of the John Constable painting "Dedham from Langham". The Geneva lawyer for heirs of a Jewish woman whose art collection was seized by France’s pro-Nazi regime in World War II said Monday Oct. 2, 2017 that they are “absolutely delighted” about a hard-won deal to recover a 19th-century painting by English master John Constable from a Swiss town. Lawyer Marc-Andre Renold said Monday that heirs of Anna Jaffe hope to recover “The Valley of the Stour” this month, after La-Chaux-de-Fonds officials last week approved the handover from the town’s fine arts museum. ( Pierre Bohrer/Musee des beaux-arts, La Chaux-de-Fonds via AP)

The Associated Press

GENEVA —

The Geneva lawyer for the heirs of a Jewish woman whose art collection was seized by France's pro-Nazi regime in World War II says they are "absolutely delighted" about a hard-won deal to recover from a Swiss town a 19th-century painting by English master John Constable.

Marc-Andre Renold said Monday that heirs of Anna Jaffe hope to recover "Dedham from Langham" later this month, after officials in La Chaux-de-Fonds last week approved the handover from the town's fine arts museum.

The arrangement follows a commitment of 80,000 euros (about $94,000) from France's reparations fund for victims of anti-Semitic laws under the pro-Nazi Vichy government.

The painting, said to be worth around 1 million Swiss francs (about $1 million), was confiscated from Jaffe's home after she died aged 90 in 1942.

