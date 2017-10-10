Now Playing
Posted: October 10, 2017

College: Art show with KKK robes too disturbing for public

In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, KKK robes are on display as part of Baltimore artist Paul Rucker's installation entitled "Rewind," now installed at York College's Wolf Hall in York, Pa. The college barred the public from seeing the art exhibition on slavery, white supremacy and racist violence against blacks, deeming it "potentially disturbing to some." (Ivey DeJesus/PennLive.com via AP)

The Associated Press

YORK, Pa. —

A Pennsylvania college has barred the public from seeing a provocative art exhibition on slavery, white supremacy and racist violence against blacks, deeming it "potentially disturbing."

The touring "Rewind" exhibition opened at York College in August, a few weeks after the deadly violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. The show includes a display of mannequins dressed in colorful KKK-style robes, images of lynchings and artwork that deals with recent police shootings of unarmed blacks.

York officials say they decided to limit attendance to people with college IDs and invited guests because the images are "potentially disturbing to some," especially without the benefit of the "intended educational context of the exhibit."

The artist, Paul Rucker of Baltimore, says the private college missed an opportunity to start a dialogue about race relations.

